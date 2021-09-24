scorecardresearch
Umran Malik joins SRH as short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 24, 2021 3:28:17 pm
Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team. (Twiiter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. Natarajan had tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22nd.

Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.

According to an IPL statement,”Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team’s bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.”

