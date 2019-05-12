Umpires, butterfingers and big buys failing: The big letdowns of IPL 2019

At the end of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, indianexpress.com looks at some of the biggest letdowns of season 12 of the Indian Premier League.

Umpiring blunders

One of the raging debates of this edition has been the deteriorating standard of umpiring. Throughout the 12th edition of the IPL, there have been quite a few umpiring errors, but none more glaring than the no-ball off Lasith Malinga’s last ball. The incident occurred during RCB’s clash against MI at home. Seven runs were needed off the last ball but Malinga conceded just one. to win the contest for his side.

But after the match was over cameras revealed Malinga had overstepped, which was not spotted by the umpire, and this infuriated Virat Kohli, who lashed out at the umpire in the post-match press conference.

Later on, Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to qualify with 12 points for the playoffs. Without the error, RCB had a chance to win the match and possibly qualify for the playoffs. The error also drew sharp criticism across the cricketing fraternity

Relations between players and umpires also took a massive hit. From MS Dhoni storming onto the ground to the latest spat between British umpire Nigel Llong and Virat Kohli, the efficiency of umpires has been widely questioned. While captains like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been vocal against umpiring decisions, it is also high time that the BCCI wakes up and takes a close look at the issue.

Butterfingers: The quality of fielding has been below par for several teams and individual fielders. Shockingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli features in this dubious list. Kohli dropped four out of the six catches that came his way (leading to a poor conversion rate of only 33 percent).

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Joffra Archer grassed three catches in one match (all of them in the same match against Mumbai Indians). His lifelines to Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock cost his team dearly as RR lost the match agains MI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ Yusuf Pathan, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lockie Ferguson, and RR’s Krishnappa Gowtham have all spilled two catches each.

Among the teams, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings boast of the safest fielders. Their conversion rate were an impressive 88 per cent and 87.7 per cent respectively (as on 30th April). Interestingly, two grounds, Jaipur and Hyderabad, have also been the hardest to catch. Both venues have witnessed a catch-conversion rate of less than 75 percent. There could be two reasons behind this- wet balls (due to the dew) or the presence of low floodlights.

Big buys fail to deliver: In the IPL auctions of 2018, 14 players were bought for more than Rs 3 crore or more. But most of them failed to light up the tournament. Jaydev Unadkat was the most expensive buy after being purchased for Rs 8.40 crore. But he failed to live up to the price tag. After playing 11 matches, the left-armer picked up just 10 wickets at an average of 39.80.

All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was bought for Rs 5 crores by KKR and he too played just 2 matches scoring 11 runs. With the ball, he delivered 3 overs at an economy rate of 9.66.

Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for an astonishing Rs 8.4 crore. However, he too played just one match where he bowled three overs and conceded 35 runs and picked up one wicket. Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the tournament thereafter due to injuries.

England all-rounder Sam Curran is another name on the list. He was bought for Rs 7.2 crores. But apart from his all-round performance in the game against Delhi Capitals, his season wasn’t anything to remember.

The 21-year-old played 9 matches scoring 95 runs and picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.78 and an average of 32.20.

Colin Ingram, who made an IPL comeback after an eight-year hiatus, also struggled to perform and failed to close out chases twice in two matches.