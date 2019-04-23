Two IPL 2019 play off matches relocated from Chennai to Visakhapatnam

Initially planned to take place in Chennai, two of Indian Premier League play-off matches on May 8 and 10 have now been relocated to Visakhapatnam, as confirmed by a press release by the Andhra Cricket Association on Tuesday.

The ACA general secretary Chairman Arun Kumar informed that the play-offs, which were originally scheduled to be held in Chennai, were now being re-located to Visakhapatnam due to exigencies.

IPL officials visited the YSR-ACA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam recently to inspect the facilities for possibly

making it a standby venue in any eventuality. “The ground is in excellent condition and all other

facilities are in place for conducting the IPL matches,” said Arun Kumar.

The International cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam had previously hosted a few IPL matches in 2016 when the Maharashtra High Court barred conduct of matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium will host the final on May 12 after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get permission on locked stands.

Hyderabad only got the final and not the Eliminator or Qualifier because of the general elections in the city on May 6, 8 and 10.