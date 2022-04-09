Thanks for the single mili paa, says Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia rubbed a bit more salt into Odean Smith’s wound, posting a cryptic tweet and tagging David Miller, hours after pulling off a heist against Punjab Kings in the IPL game on Friday. “Thanks for the single mili paa @DavidMillerSA12,” Tewatia tweeted with a handshake emoji.

The Gujarat Titans allrounder hit two sixes off the final two deliveries of the match to seal the win for his team, but it was Smith’s overthrow in the fourth ball of the final over that gave Gujarat an outside chance. With 13 runs to score for victory off three balls, Miller played a shot back to the bowler. A dot ball would have made the equation unassailable for Gujarat. But Smith threw at the bowling end, missed the stumps and conceded a single. Tewatia became Gujarat’s hero by hitting back-to-back sixes under intense pressure.

#RahulTewatia hit two sixes off the last 2 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Last ball six was as good as it could get. There was a time when Miandad’s last ball six was a phenomenon for decades. These days, it’s a routine. T20 cricket at its best. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/XpUFtfSWEj — Danish (@Danish_Bhutto) April 8, 2022

At the post-match press conference, Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya hailed Tewatia, saying: “He is a hard-working guy. Has a lot of courage, and the skill-set he possesses, he backs himself and multiple times we have seen the way he has pulled things off. It showed a lot of character. Kudos to him the way he finished the game.”

Meanwhile, it was déjà vu for Punjab and their reaction captured that. “Rahul Tewatia, again!” the franchise posted on their official Twitter handle.