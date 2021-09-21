Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan due to ‘anti-Islam content’

Broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been banned in Afghanistan by the country’s new Taliban government, according to reports. Top Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are taking part in IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 season resumed in the United Arab Emirates – which is also an Islamic state – on Sunday (September 19) with a game between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager M Ibrahim Momand tweeted stating that due to possible anti-Islam content, girls dancing and the attendance of barred hair women in the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban, IPL broadcast has been banned in the country.

Afghanistan national 📻 📺 will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendence of barred hair women in the 🏟️ by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/dmPZ3rrKn6 — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) September 19, 2021

Other journalists from the country also reported that the Taliban government had banned the IPL being broadcast.

Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan.

Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) September 21, 2021

Last week, Afghanistan’s new sports chief said that the Taliban will allow 400 sports – but declined to confirm if women can play a single one. “Please don’t ask more questions about women,” Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai told news agency AFP.

During the extremists’ brutal and oppressive regime from 1996 to 2001, women were completely banned from playing any sport while men’s sport was tightly controlled. Women were also largely banned from education and work.

Many Afghan women and women’s rights activists globally fear a repeat of such policies after the group toppled the US-backed government last month.

