Suryakumar Yadav’s shot-making was perfect: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels that Suryakumar Yadav’s shot selection was perfect during their team’s comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here.

Yadav was back among the runs with a 47-ball 79, propelling Mumbai Indians to 193 for 4. Then, their bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a 57-run win here on Tuesday.

“It (a big knock) was coming, I spoke to him (Surya) before the game as well. He was batting really well all these games. He got off to a good start and it was just about making sure that the shot making sometimes can be very very important and today his shot-making was perfect,” Rohit said after the match.

“We wanted him to bat till the end because of those innovative shots that he has, it was quite handy towards the end.”

Rohit said the pitches in the UAE were conducive to the pacers and it was good to see his bowlers exploit the conditions well.

“When we knew that the IPL is going to happen in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, we were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether the pace battery we have got will be helpful or not. But coming here and looking at the pitches here, it is quite helpful for the seamers.

“Today it was nipping around to start with and towards the end as well, so good to have guys like those (the pacers) in your squad who can exploit the conditions very well,” said Rohit.

Royals skipper Steve Smith blamed the top-order for his side’s third straight loss.

“Obviously, losing wickets early does not help us. We haven’t been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. So outside of Jos (Buttler) and Jofra (Archer) in the end there, we have got to do a bit of work with our batting, I’m sure,” Smith said.

“I don’t think we need to panic too much. It is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer, we have not been able to do that in the last three games and we got to turn that around quickly.”

Smith also informed that star England all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be available till October 10. Stokes is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine.

Bumrah was keen to take new ball and back his yorkers: Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has revealed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball and backed his yorkers with a renewed vigour against Rajasthan Royals as he was a bit disappointed with his IPL performances so far.

Bumrah, who was having a rather ordinary tournament, was back to his destructive best, claiming a four-wicket haul as his side inflicted a 57-run defeat on Rajasthan on Tuesday.

It was the first time the 26-year-old was handed the new ball in the tournament and Bumrah didn’t disappoint, returning with the impressive figures of 4/20, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith.

“Jasprit genuinely wanted to take the new ball so there was a discussion that went on one day before the game against Royals, we obviously have used him in a defensive manner at the back-end of the powerplay,” said Bond during the post-match press conference.

“It was a fresh wicket and there was grass on it, he has the ability to nip the ball around, we knew Rajasthan’s key players were in the top-order so we wanted to give him an opportunity to get out there, take the new ball and take some wickets for us,” he added.

Bond said the Indian pace spearhead was unhappy with his performances in the tournament and wanted to make the kind of impact that is expected from a bowler of his calibre.

“Jasprit really wanted to back his yorkers against Royals, he wanted to go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does,” the New Zealander said.

“That’s his strength, if he is not happy with his performances, he tends to bounce back to a new level. I know, traditionally through IPL, Bumrah tends to get better and better,” he added.

The former fast bowler said the defending champions, who are currently perched on top of the points table, remain smoothly on course for the play offs.

“We have started to really hit our straps. We are extremely confident that we will be competitive and if we keep playing as we are, I am sure we will be in the playoffs.”

Asked about the strategy employed to tackle the Rajasthan top-order comprising Jos Buttler, Smith and Sanju Samson, the MI bowling coach replied said the team had its plans in place.

“We do a lot of work behind the scenes so that we are ready for every opposition. Against the Royals, we knew how dangerous Jos Buttler can be. He got runs against us again, in the power-play we were exceptional.

“Against Smith we tried to block that scoring zone in the leg-side and we forced him to play on the offside.

“Against Sanju, we wanted to use the short ball, we wanted him to play square off the wicket. Trent Boult did a fantastic job, we knew their top four were really dangerous,” Bond said.

