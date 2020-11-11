scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls

‘I should have sacrificed my wicket for Surya’: Rohit Sharma, fans salute Suryakumar Yadav’s selfless act

When MI moved closer to 90 at the halfway stage of the chase, the team lost Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over following a mix-up in the middle with Rohit Sharma.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 11, 2020 9:57:58 am
Rohit Sharma reacts after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in IPL final against Delhi Capitals. (Source: IPL 2020)

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma and company displayed solid form throughout the tournament and most times team failed to put on a fight against them.

The reason behind this form was Mumbai’s unit being filled with several match-winners. One among them was Suryakumar Yadav, who even garnered appreciation from India men cricket team coach Ravi Shastri for his resilience on the field.

In the finals on Tuesday, Suryakumar came out to bat in the fifth over and started off by creaming a four and a six on the first two balls he faced. While Surya did what he has been doing for MI throughout the season, skipper Rohit Sharma eased off the pressure from the other end.

However, when MI moved closer to 90 at the halfway stage of the chase, the team lost Suryakumar in the 11th over following a mix-up in the middle with Rohit.

After playing the ball straight to mid-off, the skipper pushed for a single but Suryakumar looked unsure. But with Rohit already reaching the non-striker’s end, the batsman sacrificed his wicket.

The selfless act by Suryakumar, saw many taking to social media and talking high about his character.

Speaking on the incident during the post-match presentation ceremony Rohit said: “The kind of form he was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket for Surya.”

Mumbai completed the 157-run chase comfortably with eight balls to spare. Meanwhile, Suryakumar finished as Mumbai’s third-highest run scorer, amassing 480 runs from 15 innings.

