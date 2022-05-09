Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury, an IPL press release confirmed on Monday. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 6.

He played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.

This effectively rules him out of Monday’s encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders who resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up.

Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.