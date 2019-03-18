Suryakumar Yadav eyes redemption with Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav is hopeful that like the last IPL season, his bat will do the talking again. He had an up-and-down domestic season for Mumbai this year; he was even dropped midway and recalled only for the last Ranji Trophy game against Chhattisgarh. However, in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, he scored 360 runs in 10 games with a strike rate of 145. In a chat with The Indian Express, Yadav spoke about Mumbai Indians and how shocked he was on being dropped from the Ranji team. Excerpts

Advertising

You must be pleased with the way Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20 Trophy) went?

I’m really happy the way things went. I thought I will open the innings for Mumbai as I did open for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last year. But I saw Prithvi (Shaw), Ajinkya (Rahane) and Shreyas Iyer were also there. The only slot available was at number four. I think in T20, number 4 is ideal, one can take some time and build an innings. I have done it before too. I just wanted to play more match- winning knocks.

Before Syed Mushtaq Ali, you had a very ordinary season?

Advertising

In Vijay Hazare, I didn’t get enough batting but whatever chances I got, I tried my best. I thought I might get a chance for India A but the call never came. It’s fine. I always believe apna bat chalne do, when opportunity comes, I should just grab it. After four Ranji Trophy games, I was dropped from the squad. I played a few T20 tournaments as well. I analysed my game and tried to get back the form I had in last year’s IPL. Mumbai Indians helped me a lot, they provided net bowlers. I had to start from zero.

What was your reaction when you were dropped?

I was shocked because I had done decently well. I scored 80 in the first game and against Maharashtra, I saved the game. When I was dropped I thought why was this happening. When I saw statistics, I was among Mumbai’s highest run-getters for the past three seasons. I had not done so badly that Mumbai took such a step, but I took it positively. I didn’t speak about it because I knew in the next tournament, I will score and prove myself to everyone. Let the bat do the talking. Meanwhile, I got a dog, and spent my time with him. I spent time at home and tried to have a positive environment.

You did so well for Mumbai Indians, especially opening the innings.

I was flexible. Last season, I remember, I was told that I will be batting in the middle order. I had batted from number three to number seven for KKR. So batting position didn’t bother (me) much. When Rohit Sharma came and asked, will I bat at number three, I said yes. He came again later to say that he felt I should open the innings. I said ‘give me some time’ and Mahela Jayawardene, the coach, too said ‘take your time’. By evening, I said yes to open the innings as I took this as an opportunity. I thought if I do well at the top, many doors will open for me.

How do you see Mumbai Indians’ chances this season?

Last year, we had a good chance but made a few small mistakes. If we can avoid them, we can do well this season. The other day after the Netflix show came in, I have started getting calls from all over India and they are saying ‘I like your episode’.