Bowling to Dhoni a surreal moment after watching him from Chepauk stands: Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Rider’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had a memorable moment on Wednesday night when he got the crucial wicket of MS Dhoni, ensuring CSK do not develop any momentum. Chakravarty had clean bowled Dhoni (11) in the 17th over of the innings.

CSK needed 44 in the last three overs when Dhoni collected a boundary off a wide delivery from Chakravarthy. The leggie displayed his skills as he bowled a leg-cutter, missing Dhoni’s slog sweep when he claimed a huge wicket of one of the best finishers. CSK fell short of 10 runs when they could score just 157 runs in 20 overs.

Varun, who was on top of the world after the crucial wicket, asked the former India captain Dhoni for a photograph after the match and the latter obliged. Varun said, “I was feeling the pressure when Mahi Bhai was at the crease because three years back I used to go to Chepauk and I used to watch the matches just because of Dhoni. Bowling to him was a surreal moment for me, the pitch was really flat against CSK.

“Mahi bhai was going really well, I just thought that if I can land the ball on a good length, I might take his wicket, thankfully I was able to execute it really well. After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir as well,” Chakravarthy told Rahul Tripathi in a video posted on iplt20.com.

