Suresh Raina on IPL exit: ‘Something needed to be addressed immediately’

Chennai Super Kings players Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina attend a practice session in Vizag. (PTI/File Photo)

Suresh Raina said Tuesday that his decision to leave the Chennai Super Kings team ahead of the Indian Premier League was a “personal” one, there was no rift with the team and that N Srinivasan’s comments were taken “out of context”.

In the interview with Cricbuzz, Raina did not reveal what had prompted the sudden decision.

“It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front,” Raina said in the interview.

The all-rounder said that he had been training even while in quarantine in India after returning, and that fans “might see me in the camp there again.”

Speaking about N Srinivasan’s recent comments, Raina said that the team boss’s statements were taken out of context.

“He is like a father figure to me and he’s always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai(A father can scold his son),” he said.

Raina said that Srinivasan didn’t know the “real reasons” for his departure when he made the comments and has since sent me a message.

