Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden become first players in CSK Hall of Fame

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced the launch of their CSK Hall of Fame where the franchise will pay tribute to all those who have played a key role in the team’s glorious history. The first players to be inducted in CSK’s Hall of Fame were Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden, with the duo’s place in the Hall of Fame formalised on Sunday at CSK’s Roar ’26 fan event at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Fondly called ‘Chinna Thala’ by CSK fans, Raina is the highest run-scoring Indian batsman for the Chennai franchise. He scored 5529 runs in 205 games for 13 seasons from 2008 to 2021 with an average of 32.52 and strike rate of 136.76. Raina was part of four IPL-winning CSK squads – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He was a vital middle order batter for Chennai where his consistency held fort for his side. Besides being an able fielder, he also claimed 25 wickets and captured 108 catches for the CSK. Raina was also part of two Champions League T20 title-winning teams at Chennai Super Kings – in 2010 and 2014.