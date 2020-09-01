What happened to my family is beyond horrible: Suresh Raina breaks silence

Suresh Raina is the second-highest scorer in IPL history with 5368 runs. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina broke his silence after days of speculation on the reason for his return from UAE, where the Indian Premier League 2020 is set to take place, and said that ‘what happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible.’

Revealing details of the crime that claimed the life of his uncle and cousin and severely injured his aunt and cousin, Suresh wrote on Twitter, “What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.”

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night and who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes,” he said, tagging the Punjab police and Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh in his tweet, demanding justice.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Former India player’s shock departure from CSK squad in Dubai notwithstanding, the franchise will stand by the player. CSK boss N Srinivasan said the previous day. Asked if Raina would return to the CSK fold next year, Srinivasan said, “See, next year is next year. He is a great player. He is very important to CSK and CSK will stand by him.”

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Before IPL 2020 even began, Covid-19 has struck the tournament. CSK is the worst hit with 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including two India players. The Indian Express had reported on Friday evening that apart from an India seamer, who plays in the shorter formats, a few net bowlers, some members of the digital/social media team, and a CSK team official, too, have tested positive.

Ever since reports of positive cases has come out, the IPL Medical Team is working round the clock and monitoring those affected. Their close contacts have also been isolated from other team members.

