Suresh Raina’s roaring return cut short by run out after collision at other end

Ravindra Jadeja leaves Suresh Raina stranded on 54 - the highest score in the CSK innings - vs DC in Match 2 of IPL 2021 on Saturday (Screenshot)

Suresh Raina marked a roaring return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order with a 36-ball 54 — the highest score of the innings — as the Chennai franchise played their opening match of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. However, his innings, was cut short by no fault of his own as Ravindra Jadeja collided with Avesh Khan at the other end.

Raina, batting in his first Indian Premier League game since 2019, had looked in superb touch, blitzing a 32-ball half-century.

His wicket fell on the first ball of the 16th over, with Jadeja clipping Avesh through square leg. Both players started running for the second run but Jadeja ran into the bowler on attempting his return to the striker’s end. Jadeja immediately turned on his heels and returned to the safety of the crease. Raina, stranded yards from his crease, made no attempt to return as Rishabh Pant flicked the bails off.

Raina was especially severe on DC’s experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.

He said after the CSK batting innings: “It’s always a good feeling to be back playing with CSK. I had a good partnership with Moeen Ali, the intent was to be positive and I’m glad to have got runs in a professional manner.”