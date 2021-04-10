Suresh Raina’s roaring return cut short by run out after collision at other end

April 10, 2021 10:42:24 pm
Suresh Raina marked a roaring return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order with a 36-ball 54 — the highest score of the innings — as the Chennai franchise played their opening match of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. However, his innings, was cut short by no fault of his own as Ravindra Jadeja collided with Avesh Khan at the other end.
Raina, batting in his first Indian Premier League game since 2019, had looked in superb touch, blitzing a 32-ball half-century.
Big Mix-up between #Raina & #jadeja
Raina is gone Runout for 54(36)@ChennaiIPL #CSK #Dhoni #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/fC8FdnV7lE
— Mahesh (@mahesh_4you) April 10, 2021
His wicket fell on the first ball of the 16th over, with Jadeja clipping Avesh through square leg. Both players started running for the second run but Jadeja ran into the bowler on attempting his return to the striker’s end. Jadeja immediately turned on his heels and returned to the safety of the crease. Raina, stranded yards from his crease, made no attempt to return as Rishabh Pant flicked the bails off.
Raina is back with a bang! 💥💥
Brings up his FIFTY off 32 deliveries.
Live – https://t.co/JzEquks8qB #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/eTbUWQnays
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Raina was especially severe on DC’s experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra.
He said after the CSK batting innings: “It’s always a good feeling to be back playing with CSK. I had a good partnership with Moeen Ali, the intent was to be positive and I’m glad to have got runs in a professional manner.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-