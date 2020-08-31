Suresh Raina is like family, CSK will always stand by him: N Srinivasan

Suresh Raina is the second-highest scorer in IPL history with 5368 runs. (Source: IPL)

N Srinivasan, the former BCCI president, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner said on Monday that his comments about Suresh Raina’s demeanour during quarantine in the UAE were blown out of proportion.

After Raina’s exit from the upcoming IPL due to personal reasons, it was reported that the CSK team management was apparently not happy with the 33-year-old’s conduct during the quarantine period regarding the lack of a balcony in his hotel room of the Taj in Dubai.

Speaking to Outlook on Sunday night, Srinivasan labelled Raina as a “prima donna” after the incident and said that the batsman acted “like the temperamental actors of the olden days”. He further added that Raina would “soon realise what he is missing out on and the money he will lose by not being a part of the tournament.”

Ever since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, Raina has made his place in Chennai as the “Chinna Thala” to captain MS Dhoni or “Thala”. Replicating that notion, Srinivasan clarified in an interview with the Times of India on Monday where he said, “Raina’s contribution to the franchise is second to none and it is unfortunate that people are trying to put two and two together to drive a wedge.”

Srinivasan also stated that the franchise understands what Raina is going through right now and believes that he deserves his space. “The franchise will always stand by him,” he told TOI.

“These boys, they are family. When I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it wasn’t in a negative sense. A prima donna is a lead singer in an opera. Similarly, cricketers are always at the forefront of an exercise like this,” Srinivasan further added.

Raina is CSK’s highest run-getter with 4527 runs from 164 IPL games. The Uttar Pradesh left-hander is also the second-highest scorer in IPL history with 5368 runs, second only to Virat Kohli’s 5412 runs.

