Super over thrills to Rahul Tewatia’s cameo: Five most exciting matches of IPL 2020 so far

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over. (BCCI/IPL)

With almost half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season over, cricket fans have already witnessed nail-biting finishes, super over thrills and some extraordinary performances from the UAE. Here’s a look at the five most exciting matches in the IPL 2020 so far.

1. Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab (Match 2, September 20)

The second match of the season was full of drama and thrill when Delhi Capitals put up a target of 157 which was achieved by Kings XI Punjab. DC batted first and Stoinis smashed 53 runs in just 21 balls and for Punjab while Mayank scored 89 runs in just 60 balls. Therefore, a super-over was held and Punjab scored 2/2 in an over but Delhi easily achieved the target and won the match. Marcus Stoinis was the player of the match but that magical super-over spell by Kagiso Rabada was the turning point of the match.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians(Match 10, September 28)

In another super-over match, RCB made 201 with AB de Villiers smashing 55 runs in just 24 balls. MI also ended up scoring 201 where Ishan Kishan played his career best knock of 99 in just 58 balls. The match was so exhilarating, it went for another super-over. In the super-over, MI scored 7/1 and fans expected MI to win the game but RCB managed to achieve the target and won the match. AB was the player of the match, But Ishan’s innings won the hearts of the people and his partnership with Pollard called for a second super-over of the season.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings(Match 14, October 2)

SRH batted first and made 164 where Priyam Garg was brilliant with the bat and scored 51 runs in just 26 balls. In return, CSK only managed to score 157 runs with Jadeja scoring 50 runs in 35 balls. At one point of time, it had seemed possible that Chennai would be able to win the game since Dhoni was on strike and was hitting big shots. But some brilliant bowling by SRH bowlers ensured CSK lost the game by 7 runs. Priyam Garg was the Player of the Match.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab(Match 24, October 10)

Batting first, KKR had set the target of 164 with brilliant scores by Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill. In the run chase, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played brilliantly, both scoring 74 and 56 respectively. With their batting prowess, it looked like that the target could be easily chased. But KKR won the match by only 2 runs. It was the skipper DK who won the player of the match but full points to the KKR bowlers who took the game away from Punjab. Sunil Narine bowled brilliantly in the last over and defended 14 runs.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals(Match 26, October 11)

After losing many matches continuously, RR had to do something to break their losing streak. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was nearly impossible to reach the target of 158 set by SRH, but the batting of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia sealed the day for RR. Riyan and Tewatia scored 42 and 45 respectively. Their unbeaten partnership helped RR seal the victory by 5 wickets. Tewatia got the player of the match.

(The article has been curated by Ashish Satyam, an intern with the indianexpress.com)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd