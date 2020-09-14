SRH IPL Team 2020 Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad, players list

SRH IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by David Warner. (SRH)

SRH IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after debuting in 2013, have enjoyed a fair amount of success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. The orange army have won the title once in 2016 but failed to qualify for the playoffs twice, finishing fourth on three occasions, runners-up on one occasion.

Led by two separate captains in 2018 and 2019, Hyderabad are back with the man who helped them lift the title in 2016 — David Warner as their captain for IPL 2020. While Williamson is a brilliant captain himself, it is Warner’s aggressive captaincy that has defined the SRH team over the years.

Full squad-

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh), Abhishek Sharma.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh).

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.

Support Staff –

Head coach: Trevor Bayliss

Assistant coach: Brad Haddin

Bowling coach: Muttiah Muralitharan

Mentor: VVS Laxman

Fielding coach: Biju George

Physio: Theo Kapakoulakis

Physical trainer: Mario Villavarayan

Performance Analyst: Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran

How are SRH different this season?

In season 13 SRH has made a few interesting changes to their squad. Firstly, the team parted ways with head coach Tom Moody with England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss replacing him. Additionally, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has been roped in as the assistant coach.

The franchisee also released Shakib Al Hasan and bought few exciting players including the likes of young Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, and such Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh among others. 19-year-old Garg, who enjoyed a good first-class season is one to keep an eye on.

In the last season of IPL, Hyderabad enjoyed a lot of success with the terrific opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, due to the ICC ODI World Cup both of them had to leave the tournament early. But this time around they are expected to play the full tournament. With Warner in prime form and his aggressive mode of captaincy, SRH will hope to grab the brass ring this year in UAE.

