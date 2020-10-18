Sunil Narine cleared by IPL 2020 bowling committee for suspected action

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine in action. (Source: File)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspected bowling action last week, has been cleared from the warning list by the Indian Premier League’s Bowling Action Committee on Sunday.

As per a statement released by IPL, the bowling committee monitored Narine’s action from two — back and side — angles. It found that the elbow-bend was well within the permissible limits.

“The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr. Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits,” the statement read.

However, the committee has asked the all-rounder to produce the same action while bowling as the tournament progresses.

“The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage.”

Narine’s action came under the scanner during KKR’s clash against Kings XI Punjab last week. The 32-year-old had then gone on to pick two wickets in his four-over quota, helping his side defend a moderate 165.

