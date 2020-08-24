Sunil Narine ‘not that far behind’ Andre Russell as an all-rounder: KKR CEO

Both Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are currently playing in the ongoing CPL 2020. (Source: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore recently opined that Sunil Narine, the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with the franchise, is not far behind teammate Andre Russell in terms of his all-round capabilities.

Narine joined the Kolkata-based franchise in 2012 and he starred with the ball more often than not initially. But since the 2017 edition of the IPL, he has reinvented himself as an all-rounder.

The 32-year-old scored 224, 357, and 143 in the subsequent editions, at strikes rates of 172.30, 189.89, and 166.27 respectively. Meanwhile, Russell scored a mammoth 510 runs in IPL last year at a strike rate of 204.81.

“A lot of people keep thinking about Andre Russell as the best allrounder, which he is. Our coach [Brendon McCullum], I borrowed a line from him, when he said that ‘Andre Russell is the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’,” Mysore said in an interview on The RK Show.

“But, at the same time, you look at Sunil Narine’s stats, a lot of people might be pleasantly surprised as to how… he is not that far behind in terms of his all-round capabilities and how he has contributed to KKR and what he does — with the bat; we know what he does with the ball.”

Both Narine and Russell are currently playing in the ongoing CPL 2020, for Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs respectively. Narine has had eclipsing performances in his three matches so far — two half centuries, 50 and 53, in his first two outings and four wickets.

Mysore also said that he is keeping a keen eye on 2018 U19 World Cup-starrer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in a squad that has players like Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav.

“The one guy we are totally looking forward to seeing in action is Kamlesh Nagarkoti,” Mysore said. “He is an unbelievable young kid, a fantastic kid.”

