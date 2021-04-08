Sundar, Siraj, Saini making impact for India augurs well for RCB: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said the confidence shown by youngsters like Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj on the international stage bodes well for RCB in IPL 2021. Kohli spoke about how his international exposure had made him a more confident player in the IPL when he had been a youngster, he said some of the players in the Bangalore unit this year will show a similar rise in confidence.

On the eve of their IPL-14 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Kohli had an interaction with RCB’s media team.

“(What) I did as a youngster was bring in that confidence of international level at the IPL. Watching Washy, (Navdeep) Saini and Siraj coming onto their own and Yuzi has been around for a while, show their personalities, it will help us pull stronger as a team, and move in right direction,” the RCB skipper said.

What has satisfied Kohli more than anything else is the presence of young “impact players” in his team, which, in turn, is a headache for the opposition.

“Our youngsters have become more confident with more experience. Now opposition knows that these guys can make impact in any situation as well which is obviously a great sign for us.”

Just like last year in the UAE, no team will get home advantage even in Indian conditions, which is a good thing, according to Kohli.

“There’s nothing quite like playing at the Chinnaswamy but good thing is we are back in India and one more positive like last year is that there is no home advantage,” he said.

“Every team is playing in neutral venues, and strength of the side comes to the fore and precisely why last IPL was so competitive. Because every team was in reckoning to qualify for play-offs, save last 3-4 games, which is great for the tournament as viewership last time went through the roof.

“Having done well last year in such competitive scenario, I am confident we will put up strong show this time around,” he added.

He also welcomed foreign additions in the squad.

“Very excited with the squad we have this year. We would like to go a couple of steps further. Great to have Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) in the set-up.

“Jhye (Richardson) has been added to the team. Dan Cristian comes back, couple of Indian guys, who have been picked are exciting, Daniel Sams has been picked up,” he said.

The team composition has actually made the captain more relaxed.

“Personally, I feel relaxed with the resources we have, and strength of our team Looking forward to being in the park and leading up to IPL is full of anticipation and nerves, looking forward to that first game on the ground as a team.”

