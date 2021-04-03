scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: Steve Smith reaches Mumbai to join Delhi Capitals squad

The 31-year-old Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction in February.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 3, 2021 3:19:48 pm
steve smithSteve Smith during a training session with Australia. (File)

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday joined the Delhi Capitals squad and will undergo a mandatory seven-day hard quarantine.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.

“2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49,” the franchise tweeted a picture of the Australian with the Gateway of India in the frame.

The team has already started its training camp. Smith and compatriot Marcus Stoinis will hardly get time to train before DC’s opening game against the Chennai Super Kings here on April 10 as the two will undergo a week of hard quarantine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where they finished last.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.
This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Snapshots: India beat England in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 03: Latest News

x