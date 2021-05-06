SRH still wondering how Wriddhiman Saha got infected: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman, who is serving as mentor at Sunrisers Hyderabad, said the franchise is still wondering how Wriddhiman Saha got infected by Covid-19 “despite taking all precautions”.

Writing in his column in The Times of India on Thursday, Laxman spoke about Saha testing positive, saying that how the seemingly impenetrable IPL bio-bubble was breached is a lesson in the battle against the pandemic.

“We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted.

“We [SRH] had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out,” Laxman wrote.

READ | IPL 2021 Bubble Breach

Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Kane Williamson on Sunday, the last day action was possible in the season. Two days later, with SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha adding to a mounting list of positive tests within the IPL bio-bubble, the season was postponed indefinitely. It was last Wednesday that they had played against CSK.

“Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test. We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected,” Laxman also wrote.