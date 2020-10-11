SRH vs RR, MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Royals seek revival against Sunrisers

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR and MI vs DC LIVE: Steve Smith has also lost his form in the ongling season. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: With all eyes on the return of England all rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals [RR FULL SQUAD LIST] seek the revival of their fortunes against a confident Sunrisers Hyderdabad [SRH FULL SQUAD LIST] today in the first match of the doubleheader. While in the second match, Mumbai Indians [MI FULL SQUAD LIST] and Delhi Capitals [DC FULL SQUAD LIST] will have a face off in the battle of equals as both of them are table toppers.

It is to be seen whether the World Cup winner, who has been out of action for some time now, is afforded the luxury of some practice or is played straight up. Rajasthan, having lost to Delhi Capitals by a big margin of 46 runs, will look to stage a comeback. An aggressive bowling display coupled with some good fielding saw them restrict Delhi Capitals to 184 for eight. However, the batsmen, save Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) and Rahul Tewatia (38), struggled during the chase.

While Sunrisers were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before opener Jonny Bairstow and star spinner Rashid Khan helped them beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets on Thursday. For Sunrisers, Bairstow has been in prime form this season, smashing 97 off 55 balls against KXIP, and the English opener was at his explosive best against the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, too.

In the second match later in the evening, many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in the 27th match of the season. Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides. If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron/Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje