SRH vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and where to watch

SRH Vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. In the second leg of the T20 league, RR defeated Punjab Kings by two runs before losing by 33 runs against table toppers Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

SRH, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets and five runs against DC and Punjab, respectively, post IPL’s the resumption in the UAE. Come Monday, RR would definitely fancy their chances against SRH in the battle of strugglers.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (September 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match on the IndianExpress.com.