IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Royals look to turn season around

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an attempt to register their fourth win of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Smith’s Royals will aim to end their struggles in the season so far as they look to vanquish their four-match losing streak against David Warner’s Sunrisers. RR will hope that their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes makes a comeback to help them salvage their bowling attack and their campaign. On the other hand, SRH will hope to build on their comprehensive 69-run victory against KXIP with the help of their dazzling top-order yet again.