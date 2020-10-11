IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Royals look to turn season around

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an attempt to register their fourth win of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Steve Smith’s Royals will aim to end their struggles in the season so far as they look to vanquish their four-match losing streak against David Warner’s Sunrisers. RR will hope that their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes makes a comeback to help them salvage their bowling attack and their campaign. On the other hand, SRH will hope to build on their comprehensive 69-run victory against KXIP with the help of their dazzling top-order yet again.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron/Jaydev Unadkat
SRH and RR have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5. Sunrisers holds a convincing advantage over Rajasthan in the recent past, claiming victory in four of the past five matches.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2020 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Can Steve Smith's side end their losing streak? Or will his friend David Warner make it five in five for them? Stay tuned for more!