Sunday, October 11, 2020
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Royals look to turn season around

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals will aim to vanquish their four-match losing streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 11, 2020 2:41:03 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an attempt to register their fourth win of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Smith’s Royals will aim to end their struggles in the season so far as they look to vanquish their four-match losing streak against David Warner’s Sunrisers. RR will hope that their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes makes a comeback to help them salvage their bowling attack and their campaign. On the other hand, SRH will hope to build on their comprehensive 69-run victory against KXIP with the help of their dazzling top-order yet again.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Score Updates:

14:40 (IST)11 Oct 2020
What are the approaching milestones?

  • David Warner needs 67 runs to complete 5000 IPL runs and is 2 runs away from completing 3500 IPL runs for SRH.
  • Manish Pandey requires 9 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs.
  • Sandeep Sharma needs 3 wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets.
  • Sanju Samson will feature in his 100th IPL match.
  • Jos Buttler needs 7 sixes and 11 runs respectively to complete 50 IPL sixes and 1000 IPL runs for RR.
  • Steve Smith requires 53 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs as captain.

14:30 (IST)11 Oct 2020
What are the predicted playing XIs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron/Jaydev Unadkat

14:25 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Will Buttler vs Rashid be a key contest?
14:21 (IST)11 Oct 2020

14:20 (IST)11 Oct 2020
What's the head-to-head record?

SRH and RR have faced each other 11 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5. Sunrisers holds a convincing advantage over Rajasthan in the recent past, claiming victory in four of the past five matches.

14:15 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2020 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Can Steve Smith's side end their losing streak? Or will his friend David Warner make it five in five for them? Stay tuned for more!

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

