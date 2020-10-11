IPL 2020 SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

Steve Smith's Pink Army is struggling, while David Warner's Orange Army has recovered from initial jolts. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday.

Rajasthan are struggling at the penultimate spot on the points table after two wins and four straight defeats, while Sunrisers have won three out of their six games so far and occupy the third position. Having a slightly better season than their beleaguered opponents, Sunrisers were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before opener Jonny Bairstow and star spinner Rashid Khan helped them beat KXIP.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 11). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR?

The IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SRH and RR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

