IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: One of our worst losses ever, says Virat Kohli

Terming the 118-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of their ‘worst losses ever’, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that nothing went right for his side from the first ball of the match. Speaking after the match, a dejected Kohli said, “One of our worst losses ever. Literally, nothing I can explain. Nothing went right for us from ball one until our last wicket fell in the second innings. We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. They showed that they are a champion side – they were finalists last time and beat us in the final (in 2016).”

Advertising

The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed sensational centuries to guide Sunrisers to a comprehensive 118-run win over struggling RCB. Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow struck 114 from 56 balls while his partner continued his supreme run in the season as he remained unbeaten on 100 off 55 deliveries. The duo added 185-run for the first wicket, which is the highest ever opening stand in the history of IPL, as Hyderabad managed to post a mammoth 231/2 on the board.

SRH vs RCB Report

The RCB skipper praised Bairstow and Warner for taking the match away from his side with their record-breaking opening stand. “Credit to them (Warner and Bairstow). We could have tried a few different things, like taking pace off the ball. But once those guys got in, they just kept going. You need a few things to go your way, and a few catches fell in between fielders. They were world class today and they deserve to be on the winning side,” he said.

Speaking on reshuffling the opening pair, Kohli said he initially thought of starting the Bangalore innings but was forced to change his mind looking at his side inconsistent middle-order.

SRH vs RCB Highlights

Advertising

“We thought about that initially as well (opening the batting). I have done well opening the batting but myself at number 3 brings that balance in the side, given that I can bat with AB (de Villiers) and put the opposition under pressure. We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go,” he said.

Despite suffering three consecutive defeats, the RCB skipper is hopeful of better outcome in the team’s next fixture against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. “The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A-game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity. If we go through the motions, we need to do the regular basic stuff, and get results our way and start winning games in the tournament. The next game should be that game for us,” he said.