SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Virat Kohli begins campaign for maiden title

Monday, September 21, 2020
IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 3 of IPL 2020

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 21, 2020 10:00:45 am
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, indian premier league, ipl teams, ipl 10 teams, india vs australia, ind vs aus, india vs australia 2017, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian expressIPL 2020, SRH vs RCB LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The first South Indian derby of IPL 2020 is on the cards as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter in Dubai on Monday. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

Following a nightmarish 2019 season when they finished last, RCB seem to have much better balance but there ability to hit late in the innings is yet to be tested.

SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates:

10:00 (IST)21 Sep 2020
SRH vs RCB

Hello and welcome to the third day since the start of IPL 2020. CSK won the opening match against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals joined them in celebration yesterday after beating Kings XI Punjab. Today, Sunrisers player Bangalore. Stay tuned for live updates from Dubai.

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments. The addition of Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly rated young opener Devdutt Padikal.

