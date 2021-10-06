RCB vs SRH likely XIs: Goswami might make way for Saha, RCB to look into Saini for Siraj

With Royal Challengers Bangalore guaranteed a place in the play-offs, the team might not see many changes for Wednesday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, out-of-contention SRH may give opportunities to those who have not played in the second leg of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Batting: Sunrisers Hyderabad can make a few changes in their batting line-up. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami might get a look-in, replacing Wriddhiman Saha. The wicketkeeping credentials of Saha were never in doubt, but his consistency with the bat might make SRH think of replacing him for their last two games. These matches could see them giving more chances to players who haven’t got games in the second leg of the tournament.

Bowling: The team might consider playing left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed or Basil Thampi by resting Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Thampi hasn’t featured till now while Khaleel has played a few games. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Jason Holder look certain to play and remain key figures in the SRH bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Batting: Virat Kohli’s team will be on a high after winning back-to- back games and will now look to finish their league engagements on a positive note. They have 16 points and are placed third on the table.

Kohli won’t like to have a new line-up or try anything radical in the batting line-up which looks in good touch. So an unchanged order, more or less, could play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bowling: The team might think of resting pacer Mohammed Siraj and bringing Navdeep Saini, who hasn’t played for a while. The bowling attack looks balanced with Yuzvendra Chahal getting back in form.

RCB likely XI:

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Y Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

SRH likely XI:

Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Umran Malik.