IPL 2020 Playoffs, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Playoffs, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on Friday night. David Warner & co registered a hat-trick of wins to finish third on the points table.

Meanwhile, their opponent RCB would look to start afresh going into the contest. The team have lost four of their previous outings, but Kohli and his boys know that it is not the time to think about past results and what matters from here on is three wins on the trot to lift the IPL title.

What time will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 6). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd