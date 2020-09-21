IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers

IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: RCB skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot. (PTI/File Photo)

IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli’s hunt for the elusive Indian Premier League title begins on Monday as Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter. RCB who are yet to lift the IPL trophy will look to start the campaign on a positive note. The team has roped in a much balanced squad this time and much would be expected from Kohli & co.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, would look for another impressive campaign from their skipper Warner. The Aussie would be joined by Jonny Bairstow at the top and the likes of Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will join the duo in the middle-order. The responsibility with the new ball will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Rashid Khan is expected to lead the spin attack for SRH.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch LIVE UPDATES from the match here at indianexpress.com.

