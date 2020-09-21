scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Warner or Kohli?

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore's well-rounded bowling attack will be up against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 21, 2020 6:01:10 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Both teams will hope to start the season with a win.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: After an eventful weekend of thrills, the IPL 2020 action shifts to the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game of the season.

Virat Kohli’s RCB are yet to win a title and the enigmatic captain will be eager to finally get one under his belt. RCB’s well-rounded bowling attack will be up against a strong SRH outfit which has the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow. The Warner-led side also arguably has the best bowling unit in the competition with the spin and pace department well-stocked and carrying rich experience in this format.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates:

18:00 (IST)21 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the IPL 2020 season. Two veteran captains -- Virat Kohli and David Warner -- will be hoping to start off their campaign with a blast. While RCB has players like Kohli and ABD to lead them with the bat, they have a well-rounded bowling attack. SRH, on the other hand, have a balanced outfit overall. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

RCB Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal/Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul/Sandeep Sharma

