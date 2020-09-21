IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Warner or Kohli?

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Both teams will hope to start the season with a win.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: After an eventful weekend of thrills, the IPL 2020 action shifts to the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game of the season.

Virat Kohli’s RCB are yet to win a title and the enigmatic captain will be eager to finally get one under his belt. RCB’s well-rounded bowling attack will be up against a strong SRH outfit which has the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Jonny Bairstow. The Warner-led side also arguably has the best bowling unit in the competition with the spin and pace department well-stocked and carrying rich experience in this format.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.