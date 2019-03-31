IPL 2019: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow’s record stand scorch RCB in Hyderabad

David Warner smashed his fourth IPL century on Sunday as Sunrisers Hyderabad set up a mammoth total of 231/2 for Royal Challengers Bangalore to chase in an IPL match on Sunday. Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow have put up 100-plus partnerships in both matches that SRH have played thus far but on this occasion, they outdid themselves. Their opening stand ended on 185, which is the highest for the first wicket in the IPL.

While Warner reached his century in the last over of the match, Bairstow did so in the 16th. He was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the next over, at 114 off 56 balls. Bairstow’s ton is the third by an Englishman in the IPL.

– This is only the second time that two batsmen are scoring 100s in the same innings, with the previous instance being Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB in 2016. It is also the fourth instance of this happening in T20 cricket

– Bairstow and Warner are also the first opening pair in the IPL and the second in T20s to have scored individual centuries in the same match. The previous instance is Kevin O’Brien and Hamish Marshall for Gloucestershire in 2011.

– Bairstow is the third Englishman to score a century in the IPL after Kevin Pietersen (103* for Delhi Daredevils in 2012) and Ben Stokes (103 for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017)

– Bairstow and Warner’s opening stand of 185 is the highest in the IPL, surpassing 184 between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

– The total of 231/2 is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s highest in IPL. It is also the ninth highest by any team in the IPL with the highest being 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.