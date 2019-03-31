SRH vs RCB, CSK vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane eye first wins for their teams

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, CSK vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face host Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second home game this season. RCB skipper Virat Kohli will look to bounce back from the first two defeats to pull off his first win this season.

Later, Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in their second home game of the season. RR are also without a win so far, and would hope to change the fortunes when facing off against the defending champions. Catch all the action as we build-up to today’s double header.