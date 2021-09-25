IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: SRH look for survival against PBKS in Sharjah

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (BCCI/IPL)

The Kings were well-placed to win their first IPL game of the UAE leg before committing harakari in the last over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. They lost two wickets and scored just one run while needing four to win against Rajasthan. Despite being packed with excellent Indian and foreign talent, Punjab Kings have regularly messed up games and skipper KL Rahul will have to address their inconsistency. Punjab Kings have also lacked any kind of stability over the last 14 seasons with captains and coaches being changed frequently. For Sunrisers, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.