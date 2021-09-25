IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: SRH look for survival against PBKS in Sharjah

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday.
The Kane Williamson-led side suffered their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.
David Warner, who is set to play his 150th IPL match, has scored 943 runs in 20 innings against the Punjab team at an average of 52.39 and a strike rate of 140.12.
If SRH are defeated in this game, they will be only the second side to have lost eight of their first nine matches in an IPL season after KKR in 2009.
SRH highest score vs PBKS: 212
PBKS highest score vs SRH: 211
SRH lowest score vs PBKS: 114
PBKS lowest score vs SRH: 119
Sunrisers have faced Punjab Kings a total of 17 times with the Hyderabad side coming out on top on 12 occasions to Punjab's 5.
Total matches: 17
SRH: 12 wins
PBKS: 5 wins
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.
It’s the battle of the tailenders or the so-called backbenchers in tonight’s match of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Superkings. Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the IPL table with the Kane Williamson-led SRH side suffering their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday while Punjab lost their wits against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, in a match that looked impossible to lose.