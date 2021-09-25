IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: SRH look for survival against PBKS in Sharjah

scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in a battle of laggards in Sharjah.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 25, 2021 6:44:47 pm
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Kane Williamson-led side suffered their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games. Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates:

18:30 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Will Warner finally fire?

David Warner, who is set to play his 150th IPL match, has scored 943 runs in 20 innings against the Punjab team at an average of 52.39 and a strike rate of 140.12.

18:28 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Ready and raring to go
18:21 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Match fact:

If SRH are defeated in this game, they will be only the second side to have lost eight of their first nine matches in an IPL season after KKR in 2009.

18:20 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Highs and lows

SRH highest score vs PBKS: 212

PBKS highest score vs SRH: 211

SRH lowest score vs PBKS: 114

PBKS lowest score vs SRH: 119

18:16 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Head to Head

Sunrisers have faced Punjab Kings a total of 17 times with the Hyderabad side coming out on top on 12 occasions to Punjab's 5.

Total matches: 17

SRH: 12 wins

PBKS: 5 wins

18:10 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

18:05 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Hello and welcome

It’s the battle of the tailenders or the so-called backbenchers in tonight’s match of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Superkings. Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the IPL table with the Kane Williamson-led SRH side suffering their seventh defeat after being blown away by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday while Punjab lost their wits against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, in a match that looked impossible to lose.

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (BCCI/IPL)

The Kings were well-placed to win their first IPL game of the UAE leg before committing harakari in the last over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. They lost two wickets and scored just one run while needing four to win against Rajasthan. Despite being packed with excellent Indian and foreign talent, Punjab Kings have regularly messed up games and skipper KL Rahul will have to address their inconsistency. Punjab Kings have also lacked any kind of stability over the last 14 seasons with captains and coaches being changed frequently.  For Sunrisers, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.

