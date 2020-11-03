SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Sunrisers need nothing but a win against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI LIVE: David Warner eyes top-four spot when faces Kieron Pollard's Indians. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: With a sole aim at winning against Mumbai Indians at any cost today, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to shock the defending champions in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah stadium.

The Orange Army will need nothing but a victory to put a claim on the top-four position. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have already secured a top spot and will certainly play Qualifier 1. Now when the contest is against the mightiest in the tournament, SRH will try to come out all guns blazing and a lot would be expected from the likes of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The skipper has accumulated 444 runs so far in this season and he may deliver again at this crunch situation.

Probable XIs:

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

MI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan