SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Sunrisers need nothing but a win against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: With a sole aim at winning against Mumbai Indians at any cost today, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to shock the defending champions in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah stadium.
The Orange Army will need nothing but a victory to put a claim on the top-four position. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have already secured a top spot and will certainly play Qualifier 1. Now when the contest is against the mightiest in the tournament, SRH will try to come out all guns blazing and a lot would be expected from the likes of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The skipper has accumulated 444 runs so far in this season and he may deliver again at this crunch situation.
Probable XIs:
SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
MI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan
- Pollard requires 27 runs more to complete 3000 runs in IPL
- Suryakumar requires 78 runs more to complete 2000 runs in IPL
- Pollard is also 6 sixes away from completing 200 sixes in IPL
- Krunal requires 14 runs more to complete 1000 runs in IPL
- Krunal is also 5 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL
While Sharjah created a trend of high-scoring games in the initial stage of the tournament, the last few matches at the ground has witnessed some low-scoring encounters. Hence it will be interesting to see what ploy do teams come up with at this stadium. While MI reduced CSK to 114/9 in 20 overs, SRH restricted RCB to 120/7 in their last match here.
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of one of the most important matches of the IPL 2020 where Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing Mumbai Indians for a spot in playoffs. Sharjah ground has not been in Sunrisers favour so far as they played four games here and lost three. While Mumbai have won 2 out of 3 games played here.