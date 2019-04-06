IPL 2019 Live Match Score, SRH vs MI IPL Live Cricket Score Online: MI in trouble as De Kock walks back

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, SRH vs MI IPL Live Cricket Score Online: MI in trouble as De Kock walks backhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/srh-vs-mi-hyderabad-vs-mumbai-live-score-updates-5662580/
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad have traditionally been known for their bowling prowess but the purple patch that Jonny Bairstow and David Warner find themselves in means that they have often finished games off with their opening partnerships. The two have so far added 118, 110, 185 and 64 for the opening wicket, which leaves the middle order with little to do other than smash as much as they can.
Mumbai Indians ended CSK’s winning run in their previous match and will be an upbeat side. However, they are without Lasith Malinga which means that MI will have to make changes to their winning combination. This sould be an interesting contest. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of the today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online:
OUT! De Kock falls!
Tries to send Kaul to the boundary, ends up getting holed out at midwicket. De Kock was early into his shot and the delivery was a bit on the slower side. Deepak Hooda has a straightforward catch to take.
The powerplay
SRH have been dominant thus far. MI hardly able to get going and their run rate has remained just above 5 thus far. Two fours and two sixes and Rohit Sharma is dismissed too.
OUT!
Two wickets in two overs! This time it is Sandeep Sharma who gets Suryakumar Yadav. A full delivery, Yadav looks to play accross the line and takes it full on the pads. Umpire takes his time to raise the finger and the batsman goes upstairs. The ball is pitching in line and the impact is umpire's call.
OUT! Rohit is gone
Mohammad Nabi gets the breakthrough for SRH. He tosses it up outside off, Rohit bites, goes for long on and ends up holing out at midwicket.
Here we go!
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open the batting for MI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the attack. Match 2 of the double header is underway.
Alzarri Joseph
The 22-year-old Antiguan was one of the heroes of West Indies' recent 2-1 victory over England in a Test series. His mother died on the morning of the first day of the second Test and yet, he came out and took two wickets each in both innings to help seal the series for his team.
MI changes
SRH are going with the same XI that played in the previous game. MI will be handing West Indies' Alzarri Joseph a debut while Yuvraj Singh is replaced by Ishan Kishan.
SRH win the toss, choose to bowl first
Bhuvi walked out for SRH with Rohit Sharma for the toss so Kane Williamson is not available.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Hello and welcome!
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have been in such good form this season that MI would be in uncharted territory if they manage to get one of these two out in the powerplay overs. So good have SRH's opening pair been that they have often left the team's famously strong bowling lineup, and indeed the rest of the batsmen, with little to do after their innings. MI are also without Malinga so they might just start as the underdogs in this match. Let's get right down to it.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson
