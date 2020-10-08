SRH vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Sunrisers, Kings XI eye winning return

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are facing each other today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. Both teams have four points each in five matches they have played so far.

Punjab will be seeking to break the three-match losing streak. Having won the first two games, the KXIP lost three games in a row against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MI and CSK. While Sunrisers lost their first two games of the season against RCB and KKR, they bounced back and won two games in a row, beating Delhi and Chennai. However, SRH could not complete a hat-trick of wins following their defeat against Mumbai.

IPL 2020 KXIP Full Team Squad

KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the table after losing four of their five games, while SRH are only slightly better at sixth following two wins and three losses so far. KXIP’s strength has been in a formidable opening duo. Skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form this year, scoring two fifties and a century, while Mayank Agarwal also has a half-century and a ton to his credit. The two have done the heavy-lifting for the team.

IPL 2020 SRH Full Team Squad

On the other hand, Sunrisers, who are blessed with a strong top order comprising Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson, will look to exploit a low-on-confidence KXIP’s bowling unit. However, the Orange Army was dealt a massive blow when senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh muscle injury.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul/Khaleel Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar/Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell/Hardus Viljoen