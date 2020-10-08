scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 08, 2020
IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad, Punjab aim to turn fortunes around

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are looking to bounce back to winning ways.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 8, 2020 6:32:51 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both SRH and KXIP have had a below-par start to the season as they have four and two points respectively against their name from five matches. While the David Warner-led side fell to their third defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous match after two straight wins, KL Rahul’s team are currently on a three-match losing streak. Both sides excel in their batting attack featuring names like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal etc., but their bowling have been rather sub-standard.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates:

18:32 (IST)08 Oct 2020
Team news

SRH could go to Khaleel Ahmed to replace Siddharth Kaul in their playing XI. How their opening bowlers fare against the Warner-Bairstow opening combo will be crucial for them. KXIP, on the other hand, have been at the end of some unfortunate losses, and could make a few changes again. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman could make his first appearance of the season, perhaps at the expense of Chris Jordan, who has been expensive. Pacer Ishan Porel is also waiting in the wings.

18:20 (IST)08 Oct 2020
What are the approaching milestones?

  • Manish Pandey needs 10 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs.
  • David Warner requires 54 runs to complete 3500 IPL runs for SRH.
  • Mohammad Shami is 2 wickets away from completing 50 IPL wickets.
  • KL Rahul needs 9 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes.

18:10 (IST)08 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Welcome to the live commentary of the twenty-second IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Both the teams have lost their previous matches to MI and CSK respectively. Who will take away the two points tonight?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh

