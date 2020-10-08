IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad, Punjab aim to turn fortunes around

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Both SRH and KXIP have had a below-par start to the season as they have four and two points respectively against their name from five matches. While the David Warner-led side fell to their third defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous match after two straight wins, KL Rahul’s team are currently on a three-match losing streak. Both sides excel in their batting attack featuring names like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal etc., but their bowling have been rather sub-standard.
SRH could go to Khaleel Ahmed to replace Siddharth Kaul in their playing XI. How their opening bowlers fare against the Warner-Bairstow opening combo will be crucial for them. KXIP, on the other hand, have been at the end of some unfortunate losses, and could make a few changes again. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman could make his first appearance of the season, perhaps at the expense of Chris Jordan, who has been expensive. Pacer Ishan Porel is also waiting in the wings.
Welcome to the live commentary of the twenty-second IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Both the teams have lost their previous matches to MI and CSK respectively. Who will take away the two points tonight?