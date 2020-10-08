IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad, Punjab aim to turn fortunes around

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Both SRH and KXIP have had a below-par start to the season as they have four and two points respectively against their name from five matches. While the David Warner-led side fell to their third defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous match after two straight wins, KL Rahul’s team are currently on a three-match losing streak. Both sides excel in their batting attack featuring names like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal etc., but their bowling have been rather sub-standard.