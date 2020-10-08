SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 22 of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Thursday with both looking to bounce back to winning ways after their defeats to Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

SRH will have a tough time against the superior batting attack of KXIP which has the leading run-scorer KL Rahul as the skipper. More so, because the David Warner-led side will be without star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been sidelined for the entire season with a hip injury. Hyderabad has signed left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra as his replacement.

KXIP, on the other hand, will head into the match on the back of three successive defeats. Even with Rahul and Mayank Agarwal firing with the bat, Punjab have been unable to win matches because of their lacklustre bowling performances which resulted in a ten-wicket defeat to Chennai.

When will SRH vs KXIP take place?

SRH vs KXIP is on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

When will SRH vs KXIP begin?

SRH vs KXIP will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is SRH vs KXIP being held?

SRH vs KXIP will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast SRH vs KXIP?

SRH vs KXIP will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of SRH vs KXIP?

The live streaming of SRH vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd