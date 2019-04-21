SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Hyderabad aim to maintain winning momentum

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders before Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to tame an Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-pressure clash of the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both teams have eight points though SRH have played one match less. The hosts snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

Later, Chennai Super Kings will be expected to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in match 38 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Both the teams are sitting at eight points but SRH have played one match less. With the tournament approaching its business end, Hyderabad returned to winning ways after beating CSK in their last match. KKR on the other hand, have lost four in a row.

Last night, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians to deny the latter top IPL 2019 table spot while Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla. 

Hello and welcome to our live updates ahead of the double clashes of IPl 2019 on Sunday. First, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. Later, Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Chennai Super Kings. Follow live updates including Playing XI here.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The race to play-offs is heating up and both sides know the value of a win on Sunday. A rampaging Russell and Nitish Rana almost pulled off a miraculous win on Friday night after the KKR top-order left them with too much to do in the death overs. Russell even questioned the team's decision to send him lower down the order when the likes of Robin Uthappa struggled. There is little doubt that the KKR think tank will be working overtime to get back to winnings ways.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

