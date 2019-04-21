SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Hyderabad aim to maintain winning momentum

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, RCB vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to tame an Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-pressure clash of the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. Both teams have eight points though SRH have played one match less. The hosts snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

Later, Chennai Super Kings will be expected to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four.