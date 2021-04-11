SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Former champions collide in Chennai

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. Both the teams will look to kick off their campaign on a winning note. KKR will be led by one of the best in business in the white-ball format, Eoin Morgan, who took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. For SRH, it will be David Warner steering the ship.
Running against time, Morgan-led side finished on same points with SRH and RCB but the two teams advanced on better run-rate as KKR missed the playoffs for the second time in succession.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg
SRH captain David Warner has recorded 5254 runs in 142 IPL innings with the help of 510 boundaries and 195 sixes. He needs 5 more sixes to become the third overseas player after Chris Gayle (349) and AB de Villiers (237) to complete 200 sixes in IPL history.
KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has scored 6912 T20 runs in 295 innings. He requires another 88 runs to reach the landmark of 7000 runs in T20 format, and become the fourth player from England to reach the landmark in the shortest form of cricket.
In tonight's encounter, KKR takes on SRH. KKR has a slight edge head-to-head as the Purple Brigade leads 12-7 against the Orange Army and last year they won both their matches against them. Stay tuned as we build-up for the big game tonight.