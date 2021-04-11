SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Former champions collide in Chennai

IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders. (IPL)

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. Both the teams will look to kick off their campaign on a winning note. KKR will be led by one of the best in business in the white-ball format, Eoin Morgan, who took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. For SRH, it will be David Warner steering the ship.

Running against time, Morgan-led side finished on same points with SRH and RCB but the two teams advanced on better run-rate as KKR missed the playoffs for the second time in succession.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg