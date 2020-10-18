SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Eoin Morgan aims for first win as KKR captain

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After starting off on a dreadful note, Eoin Morgan would look to register his first win as a Kolkata Knight Riders captain. His side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first clash on Sunday. The match starts at 3:30 pm and it will be followed by another exciting contest.

In the second contest of the day, Mumbai Indians take on Kings XI Punjab. While Kings XI are languishing at the bottom of the table, Mumbai are enjoying a great campaign and are currently placed at the second position. Chris Gayle, who played his first match in Kings XI’s previous encounter, would look to maintain the same momentum if he features in the playing XI tonight. He had scored a brilliant half-century in Kings XI’s previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.