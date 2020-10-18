SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Eoin Morgan aims for first win as KKR captain

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After starting off on a dreadful note, Eoin Morgan would look to register his first win as a Kolkata Knight Riders captain. His side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first clash on Sunday. The match starts at 3:30 pm and it will be followed by another exciting contest.
In the second contest of the day, Mumbai Indians take on Kings XI Punjab. While Kings XI are languishing at the bottom of the table, Mumbai are enjoying a great campaign and are currently placed at the second position. Chris Gayle, who played his first match in Kings XI’s previous encounter, would look to maintain the same momentum if he features in the playing XI tonight. He had scored a brilliant half-century in Kings XI’s previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A Tamil Nadu village fed on a diet of Rajini films has found a new hero in T Natarajan, the yorker king at this edition of the IPL.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler has already landed 27 in the block-hole in seven games; Jasprit Bumrah, the most vaunted yorker expert, has only been able to muster 17 this edition.
His remarkable cricketing journey so far
A cause of concern for the Sunrisers is Rashid Khan’s form. After returning impressive figures like 3/14, 0/12, 3/12, the Afghan leg- spinner remained ineffective in the team’s last two losses.
Rahul Tewatia, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson smashed him for sixes. Skipper Warner will desperately hope that his star spinner finds his mojo back which is imperative for the team’s success.
The Sunrisers, who occupy the fifth spot on the points table with just three wins from eight outings, are also struggling. With the injuries ruling out pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Orange Army is facing a conundrum of whether to strengthen their batting or their bowling unit, a fact that skipper David Warner conceded.
The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.
If the two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, want to seal a play-off spot, their batsmen need to step up, shrug off their inconsistencies and win matches for the team.
After a massive 82-run loss to RCB, the KKR batsmen failed yet again against MI bowlers as they were reduced to 42 for 4 in the eighth over. Half of KKR batsmen were gone for 61 in the 11th over. An 87-run unbroken stand for the sixth wicket between Morgan (39 not out) and pacer Pat Cummins (53 not out) took them to 148 for 5. But MI needed just 16.5 overs to overhaul the target, losing two wickets in the process.
At the top, Shubhman Gill has failed to capitalise on his starts, while Rahul Tripathi has not gone past the 20-run mark after his brilliant 81 against the Chennai Super Kings.
Another double-header await us, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first clash of the day. KKR currently stand at the fourth position with four wins from eight matches. However, there has been a major reshuffle in the camp, with Dinesh Karthik handing over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan.
