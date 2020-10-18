IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP?

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Sunday.

SRH will be out to exact revenge against KKR as in their last meeting, Eoin Morgan’s side managed to tame the David Warner-led unit by seven wickets. While SRH have won just three games out of eight, KKR have secured four wins from the eight matches they have played this season.

Sitting on the opposite ends of the points-table, both MI and KXIP will be looking for a win in Dubai. While the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top, the KL Rahul-captained team will be battling for survival. In their previous encounter, Mumbai got the better of Chennai by 48 runs.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP are scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The tosses will take place at 3 PM IST and 7 PM IST respectively.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

How to watch the IPL 2020 matches live on TV between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP?

The IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd