IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
SRH have so far managed only three wins from their first eight games of the season and will hope to bounce back from the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. Meanwhile, KKR are placed fourth with four wins from eight matches and Eoin Morgan will aim to register his first win as the new skipper. The encounter between Hyderabad and Kolkata will be followed by Mumbai Indian’s clash against Kings XI Punjab in the evening.
Eoin Morgan: "We will have to improve our basics better, we didn't do that against MI in our last match. Two changes for us - Kuldeep and Lockie in, for Green and Prasidh. We don't want to rush Sunil back, we'll give him some time."
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
David Warner: "We'll have a bowl. The wickets have been challenging in Dubai compared to this one. Two changes for us - Thampi replaces Khaleel, we have left out a spinner"
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of IPL 2020.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 18 times in the IPL so far, and KKR has dominated by winning it 11 times. Earlier this season, KKR (145/3 in 18 overs) beat SRH (142/4 in 20 overs) by seven wickets on September 26.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the first of two IPL matches on Sunday -- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last meeting, Eoin Morgan’s side managed to tame the David Warner-led unit by seven wickets.