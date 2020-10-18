scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 18, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be out to exact revenge against Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2020 3:13:54 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

SRH have so far managed only three wins from their first eight games of the season and will hope to bounce back from the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. Meanwhile, KKR are placed fourth with four wins from eight matches and Eoin Morgan will aim to register his first win as the new skipper. The encounter between Hyderabad and Kolkata will be followed by Mumbai Indian’s clash against Kings XI Punjab in the evening.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates:

15:10 (IST)18 Oct 2020
KKR Playing XI:

Eoin Morgan: "We will have to improve our basics better, we didn't do that against MI in our last match. Two changes for us - Kuldeep and Lockie in, for Green and Prasidh. We don't want to rush Sunil back, we'll give him some time."

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

15:10 (IST)18 Oct 2020
SRH Playing XI:

David Warner: "We'll have a bowl. The wickets have been challenging in Dubai compared to this one. Two changes for us - Thampi replaces Khaleel, we have left out a spinner"

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

15:05 (IST)18 Oct 2020
Toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 35 of IPL 2020.

14:40 (IST)18 Oct 2020
Will SRH's top-scorer hit big again?
14:30 (IST)18 Oct 2020
What's the head-to-head record?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 18 times in the IPL so far, and KKR has dominated by winning it 11 times. Earlier this season, KKR (145/3 in 18 overs) beat SRH (142/4 in 20 overs) by seven wickets on September 26.

14:20 (IST)18 Oct 2020
What are the approaching milestones?

  • David Warner needs 10 runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.
  • Sandeep Sharma is 1 wicket away from completing 100 IPL wickets.
  • Kane Williamson requires 46 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.
  • Andrew Russell needs 17 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs.
  • Rahul Tripathi requires 97 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs.
  • Eoin Morgan needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes. 

14:15 (IST)18 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the first of two IPL matches on Sunday -- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last meeting, Eoin Morgan’s side managed to tame the David Warner-led unit by seven wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

