IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

SRH have so far managed only three wins from their first eight games of the season and will hope to bounce back from the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. Meanwhile, KKR are placed fourth with four wins from eight matches and Eoin Morgan will aim to register his first win as the new skipper. The encounter between Hyderabad and Kolkata will be followed by Mumbai Indian’s clash against Kings XI Punjab in the evening.