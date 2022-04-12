How one DRS call helped Kane Williamson and SRH

One of the best bowling attacks in the IPL could manage to take only two wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and an error of judgment contributed to that.

Kane Williamson should have been out for two in the very first over during Sunrisers’ chase, but Gujarat Titans didn’t review.

The fourth ball of the first over from Mohammed Shami skidded off the surface and hit on the pads, as Williamson looked pretty adjacent. The on-field umpire negated the leg-before appeal and for Hardik Pandya and company, the issue was if there was an inside edge. There was a lengthy conversation and Titans wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looked eager to go upstairs. But Shami didn’t look very convinced and Pandya was a tad reluctant.

Williamson got a reprieve, for DRS showed three reds, with no inside edge and the ball hitting the top of middle. The Sunrisers captain went on to score a 46-ball 57 in his team’s eight-wicket win.

At the post-match press conference, Rashid Khan was asked about the error. The Titans leg-spinner, however, defended his skipper. “On the field, you get just 10-15 seconds. It’s not easy. Also, in LBW decisions, it’s mainly about the wicketkeeper and the bowler. The captain didn’t have much role in it. But we will try to learn from our mistakes,” Rashid said.

Who would’ve thought that arguably the best bowling attack in the IPL would get only two wickets in a game? Also, while we blame the fielding side for not taking the review vs Kane…it should have been given out in the first place. #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2022

As former India opener Aakash Chopra said, it was a mistake from the on-field umpire as well. “Who would’ve thought that arguably the best bowling attack in the IPL would get only two wickets in a game? Also, while we blame the fielding side for not taking the review vs Kane…it should have been given out in the first place,” he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody informed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has suffered a split webbing in his right hand and could be out for a week.