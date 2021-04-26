SRH vs DC: David Warner’s two costly errors in Super Over

David Warner's short run in the SRH Super Over; Axar Patel in action for DC (Screenshot,BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad off the last ball of the Super Over in the first Super Over encounter of IPL 2021. Both teams had scored 159 in their 20 overs. SRH, batting first in the Super Over, scored 7 off Axar Patel. DC scored 8 in their Super Over, which was bowled by Rashid Khan.

David Warner and Kane Williamson were the two batsmen who walked out to bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over. Williamson looked visibly fatigued after his 51-ball 66. Jonny Bairstow stood padded up at the boundary line.

Bairstow in shock why the management didn’t sent him to open the super over as we speak pic.twitter.com/qBFslPIb8n — King 🤴🇮🇹 (@Pran33Th__18) April 25, 2021

Some, like Nick Compton, questioned why Bairstow was not in the middle for SRH. Bairstow had scored a brisk 18-ball 38 in the SRH innings a little earlier.

Why is Bairstow not batting in this super over for @SunRisers !! Best top order batter in the world at the moment #IPL2021 — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) April 25, 2021

Axar Patel, who was returning to the DC playing XI, bowled a tight over. Williamson found the boundary once, Warner could not.

Warner was then caught out on a short run off the last ball of the SRH Super Over as he failed to take his bat completely across the crease.

The turning point of the Super Over Short run of David Warner.. pic.twitter.com/lK4qm2HfQo — Its.hypnosis_ ✨ (@Introvertone_) April 25, 2021

Rashid Khan also did a commendable job in the DC Super Over, before Pant found the boundary against him with a reverse scoop. Pant and Shikhar Dhawan then ran a single off the last ball to seal the 2 points.