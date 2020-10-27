SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad had beaten Delhi Capitals in the last encounter of the season. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are eyeing IPL 2020 playoff birth when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 47th match of the tournament today. Delhi have suffered two back to back losses to KKR and KXIP and if today the Capitals win, they will be on the top of the table with 16 points. While Sunrisers are there with eight points in 11 games they have played and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are still bleak.

Last time when they met, SRH had beaten DC by 15 runs on the back of some fine performances from David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. While SRH will be searching for a similar outcome to keep their playoff hopes alive, DC will be seeking to avenge their loss and consolidate their position in the points table.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande