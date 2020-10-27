IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Can Hyderabad keep play-off chances alive?

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Score

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals would look to seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers’ hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way.