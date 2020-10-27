IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Can Hyderabad keep play-off chances alive?

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals would look to seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.
Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers’ hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way.
Not too long ago, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had seemed an unbreakable partnership in the IPL. The runs have dried up for them since then though, and despite the contributions of Manish Pandey, the rich vein of form for Vijay Shankar, and the pacers' competent show in Bhuvneshwar's absence, SRH find their season in danger of ending early if they lose today. DC, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches, and will be hoping they can halt their stuttering run tonight and finish their unfinished business of sealing a play-off spot. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.