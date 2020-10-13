SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Dhoni’s side seeks revival of fortunes against Warner’s men

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad had outplayed Channai Super Kings in last outing. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH IPL 2020 Full Squad] will be confident of a win when they meet beleaguered Chennai Super Kings [CSK IPL 2020 Full Squad] because SRH came out on top when they met last time on October 1. Hyderabad had beat Chennai by 7 runs in Match 14 of the season.

The SRH have won three matches out of seven while CSK have two wins against their name from seven games so far in the IPL 2020. While Warner and Co. will look to repeat that performance, the three-time champions and last edition’s runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes.

Chennai are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK’s batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets.

SRH, on the other hand, are a only a tad better-placed than CSK at the fifth spot with three wins from seven games. But the five-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would be hurting the Hyderabad outfit badly as at one stage, they looked in complete control after posting a competitive 158 for 4.

Batting has not been SRH’s concern at all as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, skipper David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are all among runs and have the ability to shoulder the responsibility on their own.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur